Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 15

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!
Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Start Times:
- Pacific: 10/13 2:30AM
- Eastern: 10/13 5:30AM
- UK: 10/13 10:30AM
- Japan: 10/13 6:30PM
- East Australia: 10/13 8:30PM
G1 Climax 30 Day 15 Card
Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd
A Block: Will Ospreay vs. Jeff Cobb
A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi
A Block: Minoru Suzuki vs. Jay White
A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii
G1 Climax 30 Standings
A Block:
10 points – Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada
6 points – Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, Jeff Cobb
0 points – Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
10 points – Tetsuya Naito
8 points – EVIL, SANADA, Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr.
6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, KENTA
2 points – YOSHI-HASHI