Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 15

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times:

Pacific: 10/13 2:30AM

Eastern: 10/13 5:30AM

UK: 10/13 10:30AM

Japan: 10/13 6:30PM

East Australia: 10/13 8:30PM

G1 Climax 30 Day 15 Card

Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

A Block: Will Ospreay vs. Jeff Cobb

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi

A Block: Minoru Suzuki vs. Jay White

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

G1 Climax 30 Standings

A Block:

10 points – Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada

6 points – Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, Jeff Cobb

0 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

10 points – Tetsuya Naito

8 points – EVIL, SANADA, Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr.

6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, KENTA

2 points – YOSHI-HASHI