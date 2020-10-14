Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 16

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times:

Pacific: 10/14 2:30AM

Eastern: 10/14 5:30AM

UK: 10/14 10:30AM

Japan: 10/14 6:30PM

East Australia: 10/14 8:30PM

G1 Climax 30 Day 16 Card

Yota Tsuji def. Yuya Uemura

Once more, the classic and always compelling dynamic of technique versus power was on display between Uemura and Tsuji. Uemura took advantage early with a keylock to weaken Tsuji’s arms in preparation for his “deadbolt” double arm suplex. Tsuji showed that he’s not all brute force as well, when he rolled through Uemura’s hold to get on top and apply a single leg Boston crab. Uemura was able to break the hold, but Tsuji landed a spear followed by a giant swing, then the Boston crab for the submission victory.

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA

B Block: Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

B Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. Toru Yano

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

G1 Climax 30 Standings

A Block:

12 points – Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Kazuchika Okada

10 points – Will Ospreay

8 points – Jeff Cobb, Taichi

6 points – Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi

0 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

10 points – Tetsuya Naito, EVIL

8 points – SANADA, Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr.

6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, KENTA

2 points – YOSHI-HASHI