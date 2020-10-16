Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!
Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription. English and Japanese commentary are available! This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Start Times:
- Pacific: 10/16 2:30AM
- Eastern: 10/16 5:30AM
- UK: 10/16 10:30AM
- Japan: 10/16 6:30PM
- East Australia: 10/16 8:30PM
NJPW World Live Stream (English Commentary)
NJPW World Live Stream (Japanese Commentary)
G1 Climax 30 Day 17 Card
Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd
A Block: Jeff Cobb vs. Yujiro Takahashi
A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki
A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi
A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White
G1 Climax 30 Standings
A Block:
12 points – Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Kazuchika Okada
10 points – Will Ospreay
8 points – Jeff Cobb, Taichi
6 points – Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi
0 points – Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
12 points – Tetsuya Naito, EVIL
10 points – SANADA, Zack Sabre Jr.
8 points – Hirooki Goto, KENTA
6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson
2 points – YOSHI-HASHI