Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription. English and Japanese commentary are available! This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times:

Pacific: 10/16 2:30AM

Eastern: 10/16 5:30AM

UK: 10/16 10:30AM

Japan: 10/16 6:30PM

East Australia: 10/16 8:30PM

NJPW World Live Stream (English Commentary)

NJPW World Live Stream (Japanese Commentary)

G1 Climax 30 Day 17 Card

Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

A Block: Jeff Cobb vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White

G1 Climax 30 Standings

A Block:

12 points – Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Kazuchika Okada

10 points – Will Ospreay

8 points – Jeff Cobb, Taichi

6 points – Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi

0 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

12 points – Tetsuya Naito, EVIL

10 points – SANADA, Zack Sabre Jr.

8 points – Hirooki Goto, KENTA

6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson

2 points – YOSHI-HASHI