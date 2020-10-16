Home Wrestling News NJPW Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

By
Evan S
-

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription. English and Japanese commentary are available! This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times:

  • Pacific: 10/16 2:30AM
  • Eastern: 10/16 5:30AM
  • UK: 10/16 10:30AM
  • Japan: 10/16 6:30PM
  • East Australia: 10/16 8:30PM

G1 Climax 30 Day 17 Card

Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

A Block: Jeff Cobb vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White

G1 Climax 30 Standings

A Block:
12 points – Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Kazuchika Okada
10 points – Will Ospreay
8 points – Jeff Cobb, Taichi
6 points – Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi
0 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:
12 points – Tetsuya Naito, EVIL
10 points – SANADA, Zack Sabre Jr.
8 points – Hirooki Goto, KENTA
6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson
2 points – YOSHI-HASHI

