Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 18 (B-Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription. English and Japanese commentary are available! This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

- Advertisement -

Start Times:

Pacific: 10/17 1AM

Eastern: 10/17 4AM

UK: 10/17 9AM

Japan: 10/17 5PM

East Australia: 10/17 7PM

G1 Climax 30 Day 18 Card

Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Toru Yano

B Block: Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

B Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA

B Block: SANADA vs. EVIL

G1 Climax 30 Standings

A Block:

14 points – Kota Ibushi (Block winner)

12 points – Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay

8 points – Jeff Cobb, Taichi, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii

6 points – Minoru Suzuki

2 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

12 points – Tetsuya Naito, EVIL

10 points – SANADA, Zack Sabre Jr.

8 points – Hirooki Goto, KENTA

6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson

2 points – YOSHI-HASHI