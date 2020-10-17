Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 18 (B-Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!
Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription. English and Japanese commentary are available! This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Start Times:
- Pacific: 10/17 1AM
- Eastern: 10/17 4AM
- UK: 10/17 9AM
- Japan: 10/17 5PM
- East Australia: 10/17 7PM
G1 Climax 30 Day 18 Card
Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Toru Yano
B Block: Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto
B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
B Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA
B Block: SANADA vs. EVIL
G1 Climax 30 Standings
A Block:
14 points – Kota Ibushi (Block winner)
12 points – Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay
8 points – Jeff Cobb, Taichi, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii
6 points – Minoru Suzuki
2 points – Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
12 points – Tetsuya Naito, EVIL
10 points – SANADA, Zack Sabre Jr.
8 points – Hirooki Goto, KENTA
6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson
2 points – YOSHI-HASHI