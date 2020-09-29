Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 6

By Evan S

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

- Advertisement -

Start Times:

  • Pacific: 9/29 2:30AM
  • Eastern: 9/29 5:30AM
  • UK: 9/29 10:30AM
  • Japan: 9/29 6:30PM
  • East Australia: 9/29 7:30PM

NJPW World Live Stream (Japanese Commentary)

G1 Climax 30 Day 6 Card

Yuya Uemura def. Gabriel Kidd
At the start, Gabriel Kidd was laser-focused on Uemura’s arm, using a bridging arm lock to weaken him, so that he would be unable to break free of the double underhook suplex that Kidd has been using to finish matches lately. Uemura was able to reverse the hold into a leglock, but Kidd grabbed the bottom rope to break it. They engaged in a battle of strikes but Kidd was getting the upper hand, but Uemura hit a beautiful dropkick and locked in a high-angle Boston crab; Kidd had no choice but to tap out.

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI def. SANADA (15:15)
SANADA trained his offense on YOSHI-HASHI’s neck, likely a setup for the Skull End. YOSHI-HASHI hit a lariat to SANADA against the ropes, sending him tumbling to the outside, but when he went to the outside to follow up, SANADA lifted YOSHI-HASHI’s legs onto the barricade and gave him a body dragonscrew. SANADA looked to have YOSHI-HASHI’s number, rallying the Korakuen Hall crowd. YOSHI-HASHI finally hit a desparation lariat, followed by a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. He rose to the top rope, but SANADA blocked the Swanton Bomb with his legs. He then hit a moonsault on a standing YOSHI-HASHI into the Skull End. YOSHI briefly got his head free, but SANADA pulled him back into it. SANADA broke the hold to hit his finishing top rope moonsault, but YOSHI-HASHI blocked it with his knees, in an act of retribution. He rose to his feet and delivered a dragon suplex followed by the Kumagoroshi for a near fall as the crowd clapped for him. Finally, he hit the Karma for the three-count! YOSHI-HASHI 2 points, SANADA 0 points

A Block: KENTA def. Zack Sabre Jr. (15:46)
KENTA did not begin the match by retreating to the outside of the ring like he did against his prior opponents. Zack laid on the mat and challenged KENTA to grapple with him, but KENTA just kicked him in the chest. KENTA pelted the spindly ZSJ with strikes for quite a while. Zack even sat up and put his arms behind his back, challenging KENTA to kick him, but he soon regretted it. Zack finally realized he couldn’t sustain much more of this and brought the match onto his terms, attacking KENTA’s right arm. KENTA tried to hit a lariat, but was clutching his arm in pain after he did so. KENTA decided to use his other limbs to fight, landing multiple shotgun dropkicks and a diving foot stomp for a near fall. He tried to lift Zack for the Go 2 Sleep, but Zack started cranking on his arm and he had to stop. Zack hit a guillotine choke and transitioned into the Jim Breaks armbar, but KENTA forced the rope break. Zack hit the ropes, but ran into KENTA’s knee strike on the way back. KENTA lifted the dazed Zack for the Go 2 Sleep and the pinfall victory. KENTA 4 points, Zack 2 points

A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Juice Robinson (14:16)
Tanahashi found himself outpowered by Juice in the early going, as Juice worked over the Ace’s lower back with punches, backbreakers, and a sidewalk slam. He placed Tanahashi in a seated full nelson while egging on Tanahashi to do better. He broke the hold to hit another lower back punch, but the freed Tanahashi put Juice on his back with a dropkick to the leg and a dragonscrew. Slowed, but not beaten, Juice continued to push Tanahashi, hitting a big lariat and the cannonball splash, as the crowd flared up with rhythmic applause. Juice hit a jackhammer for a near fall, but when he went for the Pulp Friction, Tanahashi blocked it and hit a Sling Blade. He went to the top rope for the High Fly Flow, but the standing Juice rolled through it into a pinning combination for a two-count. Juice hit his Left Hand of God punch on Tanahashi and went for the Pulp Friction again, but Tanahashi dropped to the mat to avoid it and pulled Juice into a victory roll for the pinfall victory, to finally make it on the board. Tanahashi 2 points, Juice 4 points

B Block: Toru Yano def. EVIL
Yano immediately went after EVIL’s second, Dick Togo, so that he would not be present to give EVIL the advantage. He taped Togo’s arm to the outside barricade, but EVIL was able to break him free later on. As Togo distracted the referee, EVIL hit a low blow on Yano, but then Yano whipped him into the referee. EVIL stopped before hitting the referee, but it gave Yano the opening to hit a low blow of his own. Immediately, Dick Togo came in and hit a low blow on Yano, but Yano retaliated with a mule kick. He whipped Togo into EVIL and then hit a low blow on both of them at once, then pinned EVIL with a roll-up. Yano 6 points, EVIL 2 points

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito

Standings

A Block:
6 points – Taichi, Jay White
4 points – Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Kota Ibushi
2 points – Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, Shingo Takagi
0 points – Tomohiro Ishii, Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:
6 points – Toru Yano
4 points – Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson, KENTA
2 points – Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr., EVIL, YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi
0 points – SANADA

Trending Articles

Results

WWE Clash Of Champions Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in Orlando. It was announced during the Kickoff Show...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (9/28): Randy Orton Attacks Legends, Robert Roode Returns

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Clash of...
Read more
Impact

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Gone From Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes are no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to a report from PW Insider, the pair's departure...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Angel Garza Following Injury At Clash Of Champions

Angel Garza was injured last night at Clash of Champions. He was teaming with Andrade in a RAW tag-team title match against...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Women’s Tag Title Match Didn’t Happen At Clash of Champions

WWE announced on the Clash of Champions Kickoff show that the scheduled women's tag-team title match would not take place on the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NJPW

Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 6

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (9/28): Randy Orton Attacks Legends, Robert Roode Returns

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Clash of...
Read more
WWE

Bobby Roode Returns On WWE Monday Night RAW

Bobby Roode has made his return to WWE television.  He did so on Monday’s episode of RAW from Orlando,...
Read more
WWE

James Storm Says COVID-19 Pandemic Derailed His WWE Main Roster Debut

James Storm has stated that he was supposed to make his WWE main roster debut with the company after WrestleMania 36. Obviously,...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Members Have Been Quarantined

COVID-19 hit home for members of Retribution.  The core members of Retribution (T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation) have...
Read more
WWE

The Rock Reacts To Roman Reigns’ Comment About Win Over Jey Uso

The Rock gave his thoughts publicly known about the main event of Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view event featuring Roman Reigns. 
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Talks His Biggest Issue With Retribution Storyline

Former NWA commentator and outspoken pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently dissected the RAW Retribution storyline. Cornette had more...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Comments On Buff Bagwell’s Calf Implants

Buff Bagwell suffered an infection from calf implants he got during his career. He ended up having to have the implants removed...
Read more
AEW

Miro Comments On Learning English From 2Pac Songs

AEW's Miro made his in-ring debut on Dynamite last week. He's been aligned with fellow Twitch streamer, Kip Sabian, so far in...
Read more
Impact

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Gone From Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes are no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to a report from PW Insider, the pair's departure...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Angel Garza Following Injury At Clash Of Champions

Angel Garza was injured last night at Clash of Champions. He was teaming with Andrade in a RAW tag-team title match against...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Women’s Tag Title Match Didn’t Happen At Clash of Champions

WWE announced on the Clash of Champions Kickoff show that the scheduled women's tag-team title match would not take place on the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC