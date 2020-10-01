Thursday, October 1, 2020

Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 8

By Evan S

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times:

  • Pacific: 10/1 2:30AM
  • Eastern: 10/1 5:30AM
  • UK: 10/1 10:30AM
  • Japan: 10/1 6:30PM
  • East Australia: 10/1 7:30PM

G1 Climax 30 Day 8 Card

Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

B Block: Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI

B Block: KENTA vs. EVIL

B Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA

G1 Climax Updated Standings

A Block:
6 points – Taichi, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay
4 points – Kazuchika Okada
2 points – Jeff Cobb, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii
0 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:
6 points – Toru Yano, Tetsuya Naito
4 points – Juice Robinson, KENTA
2 points – Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr., EVIL, YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi
0 points – SANADA

