Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 8

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!
Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Start Times:
- Pacific: 10/1 2:30AM
- Eastern: 10/1 5:30AM
- UK: 10/1 10:30AM
- Japan: 10/1 6:30PM
- East Australia: 10/1 7:30PM
G1 Climax 30 Day 8 Card
Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd
B Block: Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano
B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI
B Block: KENTA vs. EVIL
B Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA
G1 Climax Updated Standings
A Block:
6 points – Taichi, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay
4 points – Kazuchika Okada
2 points – Jeff Cobb, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii
0 points – Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
6 points – Toru Yano, Tetsuya Naito
4 points – Juice Robinson, KENTA
2 points – Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr., EVIL, YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi
0 points – SANADA