Live Results: NJPW New Japan Cup 2020 Day 8

Today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will hold the eighth day of the 2020 New Japan Cup. The New Japan Cup is NJPW’s annual 32-man single elimination tournament, usually scheduled for the Spring. The winner will challenge Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships at NJPW Dominion on July 12. Today’s card will hold the two semifinal matches.

Watch exclusively on NJPW World with Japanese commentary for free. No account/subscription needed.

English commentary will be recorded and uploaded to NJPW World this week.

Note: This event will be held in an empty arena.



Start Times: 3AM Pacific, 6AM Eastern, 11AM UK, 7PM Japan, 8PM East Australia

New Japan Cup 2020 Day 8 Card

Semifinal Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada

Semifinal Match: SANADA vs. EVIL

2 Other Matches To Be Announced