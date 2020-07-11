Live Results: NJPW New Japan Cup 2020 Final

Today, NJPW will hold the ninth and final day of the 2020 New Japan Cup. It is a 32-man single elimination tournament. The winner will challenge Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships at NJPW Dominion on July 12. Today’s card will hold the final match to determine tomorrow’s main event challenger at Dominion!

Note: This event will have a reduced attendance capacity to comply with social distancing regulations.

Start Times: 1AM Pacific, 4AM Eastern, 9AM UK, 5PM Japan, 6PM East Australia

New Japan Cup 2020 Day 9 Card

Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) def. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura (9:15)

Everyone in this match wrestled with a level of enthusiasm befitting the first NJPW match with a paying crowd in over four months. Also, there was a mystifying new element to this match: the fact that the crowds were told by NJPW not to cheer loudly. Instead, it was just a sea of applause for every cool move and every time the young lions made a comeback. The happiness was palpable. Togi Makabe finished off Yota Tsuji with a bridging German suplex.

TenKoji (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) def. Hirooki Goto & Gabriel Kidd (9:57)

The euphoria of the return of the audience was still affecting me during this match, and it must have been affecting Gabriel Kidd too because he was a house of fire in this match. Even after the crowd successfully stifled the instinct to chant Kojima’s “Icchauzo bakayaro” catchphrase, Kidd lifting Kojima up for a vertical sequence got the biggest vocal reaction so far, prompting gasps from the crowd. Katsuyori Shibata must be a great trainer. Satoshi Kojima put Gabriel Kidd down for the three count with a lariat.

Master Wato vs. DOUKI

Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA & BUSHI) vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

CHAOS (SHO, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

New Japan Cup 2020 Final: Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL