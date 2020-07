Live Results: NJPW Sengoku Lord 2020

Today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Sengoku Lord 2020 event will take place from the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Nagoya, Japan.

Watch live on NJPW World with English commentary. A Japanese commentary version will be uploaded later in the week. Note: This event was held with a reduced attendance capacity so that the crowd could maintain social distancing.

Start Times: 2AM Pacific, 5AM Eastern, 10AM UK, 6PM Japan, 7PM East Australia

NJPW Sengoku Lord in Nagoya 2020 Card

Yuya Uemura vs. Taiji Ishimori

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Satoshi Kojima & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Yota Tsuji & Gabriel Kidd

CHAOS (SHO, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA)

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi

NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Desperado

IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships: EVIL (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi