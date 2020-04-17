Luchador Dies After Contracting COVID-19

Roberto Múñoz Carrillo, known as Black Demon in Lucha Libre, has died after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He was 39-years-old. His death is reported to have occurred on April 13th, 2020.

Carrillo wrestled for Promociones Pendragon Rojo, an independent promotion from the San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora area in addition to other local independents. Carrillo won the promotion’s 3rd annual Pendragón Rojo Cup recently. The tournament was held on February 15th, 2020. He debuted on the local scene in 2009 and wrestled as a rudo.

The news was first reported by Spanish-language Lucha news outlet, SuperLuchas.com:

Sonora based indie luchador Black Demon passed away a few days ago. SuperLuchas is reporting it as a coronavirus related death, the first wrestler to die of it in Mexico. https://t.co/7WwfOwar2R — luchablog (@luchablog) April 15, 2020

COVID-19 & Lucha Libre In Mexico

AAA has announced that they will run empty-arena shows in Mexico soon. The events will air on YouTube as well as Twitch. A tournament is being planned for the next few shows although names of competitors have not been released. The location for the tapings has not been revealed either.

“With the aim of a healthy company to the millions of wrestling fans and enthusiasts around the world, this tournament will be held CLOSED, so that our fans can have fun from the shelter and security of their home and enjoy this show in the company of the family,” a translation of the statement reads.

“One of the novelties that this tournament will have is that the public will have the opportunity to influence LIVE the fate of each of the wrestlers participating in it, through interactive surveys that will be published on digital platforms.”