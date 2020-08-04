Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Discuss Impact’s Influx Of Former WWE Superstars

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have talked about the influx of former WWE Superstars signing with Impact Wrestling.

By Steve Russell

Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have previously spoken about their decision to become a part of Impact Wrestling’s roster. They weren’t the only former WWE Superstars to sign and debut with the promotion, however.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, The Good Brothers, discussed the opportunities that await their fellow WWE colleagues. The two pointed to how they evoked interest over their impending debut as an example of creating opportunities for themselves.

With the coronavirus pandemic still affecting business, Anderson believed that announcing their debut ahead of time would be an exciting, different approach:

“I would say, if this was in front of a live crowd, it may be there are ways to have a surprise, and you get that reaction from the surprise that maybe you could have held off. But I think in this Covid-19 environment, and with there not being a crowd, I think us announcing that we were coming to IMPACT actually got a lot more eyes on the pay-per-view, and that’s what made it so cool.”

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows And More Sign With Impact

Alongside The Good Brothers, Impact Wrestling signed EC3, Brian Myers, Eric Young and Heath Slater. All were cut from WWE as a cost-cutting measure due to the coronavirus impacting business.

Gallows revealed how they were all discussing business options together due to their friendship. It’s something Gallows believed “came off beautifully.” He noted how due to their success outside of WWE, people would often seek their advice. He pointed to Slater as an example of someone who asked for help, explaining how he had been a part of WWE’s system for 14 years.

“They don’t necessarily know what it’s like outside, so we don’t mind helping our brothers along when they need it. But I think we were a huge part of that.”

Anderson shared how Impact Wrestling fans are in for something special with this influx of talent looking to prove themselves. He highlighted Slater and Myers as two to watch, promising how most haven’t seen what Myers is fully capable of.

Karl Anderson then acknowledged how EC3 has previously enjoyed a main event run in Impact and that Eric Young is a previous Impact World Champion. He stressed that this level of ability makes it an “exciting time” for Impact.

ViaSportskeeda

