Thursday, July 23, 2020

Luke Gallows On Why He And Karl Anderson Signed With Impact Wrestling, AEW Discussions

Former WWE Superstar Luke Gallows has explained why he and Karl Anderson signed with Impact Wrestling and whether they had discussions with AEW.

By Steve Russell

Former WWE Superstar and O.C. member Luke Gallows has revealed whether he and his tag partner, Karl Anderson, talked with AEW following their WWE release.

Speaking with The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Gallows confessed there “weren’t a lot of talks” between the two parties. He shared how he and Anderson felt “if we already didn’t take that option maybe that option won’t be available again.”

According to him, there wasn’t much back and forth outside of friendly conversation. They never pushed for a spot and AEW allegedly never really offered one. Regardless, Gallows shared how the team is in “constant communication” with The Young Bucks on a daily basis as they are good friends.

Why Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Signed With Impact Wrestling

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson would eventually reveal they had signed with Impact Wrestling. He revealed how, from the moment WWE released them, Scott D’Amore was “aggressively” looking to sign them. 

Gallows explained what made Impact Wrestling so appealing to the team. He noted how the promotion has a “solid belief in us as a commodity.” He then added how “Scott said let’s do this together and co-promote all this stuff you guys have got” in regards to Gallows and Anderson’s numerous side projects.

“All of these things WWE would never allow me to do and if it was getting away with it, I wouldn’t be allowed to talk about it. I don’t know how much availability there would have been for stuff like that with AEW,” Gallows said. “Scott basically opened his arms and said everything you guys are doing we’ll help and co-promote. We said if somebody is gonna offer that to you and afford you that opportunity, then let me wave the Impact flag higher than ever…”

Gallows added how having a company that believes in them and that is willing to acknowledge, co-promote, and help brand-build “means the world to me and to the both of us.”

The Good Brothers recently announced they had signed two-year contracts with Impact Wrestling. They made their first appearance since their WWE release at Impact’s recent Slammiversary show.

ViaWrestling Inc.

