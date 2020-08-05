Luke Gallows Wants To Help Foster A Working Relationship Between Impact And NJPW

Impact Wrestling’s Doc Gallows, formerly WWE Superstar Luke Gallows, has expressed his interest in Impact developing a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Gallows joined a recent episode of This is Wrestling on TSN 1200, where he spoke about what he hopes to achieve with his new run in Impact Wrestling.

- Advertisement -

“I’m in my prime,” Gallows said. “I’m not slowing down. I just want to grow this IMPACT brand as big as we possibly can and keep it pushing forward. Yeah, this ain’t my last wrestling contract. Oh hell no! I’m not going to stop.”

Luke Gallows On Momentum & Working Relationships

Luke Gallows noted how he wanted to keep The Good Brothers’ momentum going now they have arrived in Impact Wrestling. He shared how he believes there are more tag team championships in the future for the team. He noted how they will, in some shape or form, always be together as a team. That being said, he added how they would naturally support each other in a singles run.

Ultimately, Gallows wants to see Impact Wrestling continue to grow and evolve. He would also like to be in a position to help their friends sign once their contracts have expired with other promotions.

He then stressed how part of this promotional growth would see Impact Wrestling engage in working relationships with other promotions:

“I think it would be great. I would love to see New Japan and IMPACT form a working relationship at some point. I think it would be beneficial for both sides, and I would really love to see that. Hopefully, [I] can be a part in making that come together.”

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson recently made their in-ring debut in Impact Wrestling. The team are former IWGP Tag Team Champions in NJPW. They were released by WWE earlier in the year as part of the company’s cost-cutting methods due to the coronavirus.