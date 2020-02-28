Macaulay Culkin Cancels WrestleMania Plans Following Super ShowDown

Actor and pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin has cancelled his WrestleMania plans in reaction to last night's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

When they tweeted how Super ShowDown was all about “building new stars” like WWE veterans Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and Goldberg, Culkin sarcastically replied “Amen.” He followed up with a message, letting people know how unhappy he was with the event, writing: “I’ve just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay.”

When a fan directly asked him if he planned on still attending despite his comment, Culkin replied: “Nope.”

Goldberg, having seen Culkin’s online protest, told the actor that his thoughts were “duly noted dork.”

I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

Super ShowDown Fallout

Last night saw Lesnar squash Ricochet in just over a minute. The Undertaker would claim the Tuwaiq Trophy after entering himself into the Gauntlet match, delivering a chokeslam to AJ Styles.

Most notably, former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg reclaimed the title. He defeated ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in approximately three minutes, following several spears and a lone Jackhammer. With this victory, it appears as though Goldberg is now WrestleMania bound.

There has been speculation that the WrestleMania 36 card has been changed recently. Goldberg will supposedly be going up against the ‘Big Dog’ Roman Reigns. Given he is now the Universal Champion, their clash will most likely be over the title.

Reigns recently shared how he would have preferred to face Wyatt on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” This decision, however, has seemingly changed those plans.