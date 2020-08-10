Madusa Calls Out WWE’s Use Of Female Dancers At RAW Underground

Wrestling legend Madusa is calling out WWE for its use of female cage dancers during the RAW Underground segments last week. During scenes of Shane McMahon’s underground fight club, 3 scantily clad women can be seen up on a stage dancing. Madusa took to Twitter recently to express her concerns with the segments.

“SO? We are bringing back half naked women in the same breath of promoting the evolution and equality of women? Yes this is entertainment yes this is a skit yes this is acting yes these are wrestlers why resort to women sexually dancing opening a show? Why not Men in speedos?” Madusa responded to a Tweet featuring the RAW Underground segments.

Former WWE producer Lance Storm agreed with Madusa. He offered up the suggestion of having some Chip N Dale dancers for the sake of equality.

I agree with your point completely. I will pop huge tonight though if they do a women’s Underground and have 3 Chip and Dale type dancers. If you’re going to do eye candy and least do it for everyone. #equality — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 10, 2020

Madusa also has responded to some critics who feel she is being negative about WWE because she is involved with the Women’s Tag Team Cup in AEW.

I respect ur answer. I’m not saying you are wrong. Nor should you tell me I’m wrong. Nobody in AEW told me to shit on anybody nor would I. These are my beliefs on how I feel about women being exposed and promoted. You shouldn’t falsely say things when you don’t know the truth. — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 10, 2020

Madusa also responded to someone who noted that AEW had bikini-models during Fyter Fest.

That’s a very great point and I need to go look at that. I don’t know I don’t have an answer for you. I don’t know why it always has to sexually degrade women. If we’re going to move ahead we have to stick with what we believe in and keep the changes positive. — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 10, 2020

Madusa On AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup

Madusa also spoke about the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup which got underway last week. A new episode of the tournament will air tonight on YouTube.

Super impressed by the women’s talent here in @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT

Just when you thought it was going to go one way it totally screws with the outcome in which you wanted it to go… for some of you! #suspence I like that??

Don’t forget tonight on YouTube https://t.co/AjAntaGm0v — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 10, 2020

For all those interested, WWE has released “RAW Underground” t-shirts at WWEShop.com.