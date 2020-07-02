Major SPOILER For Next Week’s NXT Great American Bash

A major spoiler for Week 2 of NXT’s Great American Bash has leaked online.

AEW and NXT are putting on special events this week and next. AEW is hosting Fyter Fest, while NXT presents the Great American Bash. You can see results from Week 1 of both shows here:

The main event of next week’s NXT will see a rare champion vs. champion clash. It’s “winner takes all” as NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee with both put their titles on the line.

The match has already been taped. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, WWE taped both weeks of the Great American Bash on Wednesday. The result of Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee has been leaked online and can be read below.

Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion.

NXT star Saurav posted a photo on his Instagram story spoiling the result of the match. The post has since been deleted.

As seen below, a big celebration took place after the match with confetti and “champ champ” Keith Lee standing talk with both belts.

Big congratulations to the new NXT Champion, Keith Lee!