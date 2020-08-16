Sunday, August 16, 2020

Man Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping At Sonya Deville’s Residence

Sonya Deville was forced to flee her property early this morning due to an intruder.

By Ian Carey
Sonya Deville
Sonya Deville

An obsessed fan has been arrested after breaking into the Florida home of Smackdown Superstar, Sonya Deville. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Phillip A. Thomas of South Carolina was arrested early this morning. He has admitted to breaking into Deville’s home and that he had planned to kidnap her.

The police department has said that Thomas had been planning the kidnapping attempt for 8 months. He had a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace on him at the time of his arrest. He has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

Reports are that the suspect cut a hole in Deville’s screen door around midnight last night to gain access to her porch. He remained there as Deville and a friend watched the UFC PPV. Thomas then attempted to enter the home through a sliding glass door at 2:43 AM. This triggered Deville’s alarm system. Deville then spotted Thomas on her property, fled the premises, and called the police.

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release. “It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”

The Tampa Bay Times article on the incident can be found here.

