Saturday, September 12, 2020

Mandy Rose Drafted To RAW

Mandy Rose has been drafted to the RAW brand.

By Ian Carey
Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has been drafted to the WWE RAW brand. The news was first revealed by The Miz on an episode of Talking Smack and then later reported on WWE.com. Rose herself commented on her move from Smackdown to Monday nights.

In storyline, it appears that the Miz was the one who lobbied for Rose to switch brands. Apparently, this is all part of a ploy between Miz and John Morrison to get back at Otis. On Smackdown recently, Morrison attempted to steal Otis’ Money in the Bank briefcase only to find that Otis keeps the actual contract in a smaller lunch box style MITB briefcase.

“The Miz crashed the set of WWE Talking Smack to break the news of Mandy Rose’s trade to Raw. The move was the latest tactic in The Miz & John Morrison’s ongoing quest to part Otis with his Money in the Bank Contract,” reads a WWE report on Rose being drafted.

Mandy Rose In WWE

30-year old Mandy Rose’s romance with Otis and feud with Sonya Deville have been major angles on Smackdown in recent months. She would go on to defeat Deville in a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam. Rose hasn’t wrestled since the event. She holds an 8-14-1 record in televised WWE singles matches dating back to her time in NXT.

