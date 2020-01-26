Mandy Rose Reveals She Has Signed New 5-Year Deal With WWE

Mandy Rose is locked up with WWE for another 5 years

Mandy Rose has signed a new contract with WWE.

The SmackDown star along with her Fire and Desire tag team partner Sonya Deville recently appeared on a video on fitness guru Bradley Martyn’s YouTube channel.

During their appearance on the channel, the duo talked about a number of things, including the brutal WWE schedule, getting heat from fans on being a heel and more.

And while training with Martyn and her partner, the former Absolution member Rose mentioned that she has “just signed another five-year deal” with the company.

Mandy Rose joined WWE back in 2015 when she took part in the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough. It was also the start of her pro wrestling career.

She came second in the contest and was signed to a development contract by the company afterward. Mandy then made her NXT debut in January 2016.

Rose, along with Sonya Deville made her main roster debut in November 2017 and the duo were joined by Paige as their manager. Paige parted ways with them after becoming the SmackDown General Manager in April 2018 but the two have stayed together.

Mandy Rose had signed a 5 years deal with WWE after Tough Enough, so a new 5-year contract would mean that she is now locked up with the company until 2025. You can check out the video from Bradley Martyn’s channel below: