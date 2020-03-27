Many In WWE Reportedly Upset With Decision Not To Postpone WrestleMania

There was reportedly only one person in WWE who wanted to go forward with the event.

WWE filmed content this week for several of its shows including matches for WrestleMania 36. According to comments made in a PW Insider audio update, there is only one person who wanted to go ahead with the WrestleMania and that person was Vince McMahon.

“I can confirm after speaking to dozens of people in the company,” said PW Insider’s Mike Johnson. “I’m talking wrestlers, behind the scenes people, whatever, there is only one person who felt that they should have went forward with WrestleMania and that’s why they’re going forward with WrestleMania and that’s Vince.”

There are also reports that several WWE wrestlers reported feeling sick and were taken off the shows this week. Other WWE wrestlers said they did not feel comfortable flying out to the shows.

Vince McMahon Sells Off WWE Stock

McMahon also recently sold off about 15% of his WWE stock through a prepaid variable forward contract with Morgan Stanley. This type of transaction allows McMahon to receive something of a cash-advance without actually having to hand over the stock until 2024. He also won’t have to pay taxes on the deal. According to a report from Bloomberg, McMahon received approximately $80 million.