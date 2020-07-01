Maria Kanellis Calls Out WWE Over Releasing Her During Pandemic & After Recent Childbirth

Maria Kanellis has taken to social media to comment on being released just a few months after giving birth to her second child.

Both Maria and Mike were part of a large number of releases back in April. At the time, WWE claimed that this was due to budget cuts as a result of the coronavirus.

The former WWE star took to her official Twitter account where she called out the company. At the time, she was two months removed after giving birth. She later teased that she would elaborate on that some time soon.

Maria also claimed that WWE not only made the cuts during a pandemic but also told her another child would not be an issue.

She first wrote, “Did you ever hear the one about the woman that was released from WWE during a pandemic 2 months postpartum after being told having another baby wasn’t an issue…? #milkmoney #moreonthatlater #onlywrestlingcompanythatreleasedpeople #NonEssentialFamily.”

A fan responded to her tweet by bringing up the fact that their release was part of cost-cutting measures. However, Maria brought up how WWE was the only company to release people.

Maria wrote, “[Their] record numbers say differently. P.S. no other wrestling company released anyone!!”

It should be noted that WWE is on track to have its most profitable year of all-time thanks to television deals with the USA Network and FOX.