Maria Kanellis Discusses Pregnancy Storyline, Who The Father Was Going To Be

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis has commented on WWE's dropped pregnancy storyline, revealing who the father would have been.

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis has revealed the conclusion to the dropped storyline that featured herself and her husband, Mike Kanellis. Last September, WWE began a pregnancy storyline that revolved around Maria teasing who the father of her baby was. Several WWE Superstars were teased as being the father including Rusev, Ricochet, and Mike Kanellis.

Turns out that the story was meant to springboard Mike Kanellis into a babyface turn. It would have been an arc of hope and motivation giving strength to overcome addiction and adversity. Maria Kanellis revealed the unused ending via Twitter after a fan asked her about the dropped storyline.

When asked who would eventually be revealed as the father, Maria replied:

“My husband. He was supposed to turn face. And do a story about recovery from addiction and motivation. But… that’s just too good. Too real. Too honest. And of course I was supposed to remain the bad guy. [Winking kiss emoji] until I came back from maternity leave. Baby face momma!!”

While engaging with her fans, Maria Kanellis also suggested that it’s just a matter of time before she and Mike return to WWE.

When another fan shared how much they want to see Maria and Mike Kanellis back in WWE, Maria wrote, “Don’t worry. We will be back. They thought I was quitting after having babies. Hahahaha… that’s just the beginning. Everything I fought for before is nothing compared to those pretty baby eyes. Those browns and blues.”

Both Superstars were released back in April as part of WWE’s attempt to save money due to the coronavirus impacting business.