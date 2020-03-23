Mark Henry Believes Fans Need To Show Goldberg “Respect”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has argued that fans need to show Goldberg more "respect" as he heads into his Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that wrestling fans need to show WWE Universal Champion Goldberg “respect.” Henry shared his thoughts during a recent episode of Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio where he was discussing the upcoming WrestleMania clash between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

“So Roman Reigns goes and does business. When will be the next time you see Bill Goldberg? You won’t see him very much because I don’t think that he’s going to work a full workload. […] primarily the whole thing is, we got to respect Bill Goldberg for who he is.”

Henry reflected on Goldberg’s infamous matchup against The Undertaker. The two wrestled during the controversial Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg would suffer a concussion during the matchup, leading to dangerous moments and botched spots between the two veterans. Mark Henry argued that the chance to move on from that match is a huge motivating factor behind Goldberg’s current run.

“He [Goldberg] wanted to get that horrible taste out his mouth,” Henry stated. “From having a bad performance. And here he is given substance to the business, and he’s doing exactly what he needed to do to get rid of that. Like people will remember him being involved in a hell of an angle and going out at WrestleMania.”

Goldberg will attempt to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. “The Show of Shows” takes place on April 4 and April 5. It will be pre-recorded from multiple locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

H/T to WrestlingNews for the transcription.