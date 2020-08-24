Mark Henry Calls Out Ricochet: “I want him to get fired up to where it pisses people off”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed WWE Superstar Ricochet on the show.

Henry and host Dave LaGreca were covering Pat McAfee and his recent promo work in NXT. Mark Henry was complimentary of McAfee’s work, saying “he’s glib, he knows who he is.” The World’s Strongest Man would then move on to talk about the RAW Superstar Ricochet; saying that he needs to be more forceful in how he approaches his on-screen character.

Mark Henry on Ricochet

- Advertisement -

“I don’t find this offensive, but I don’t want my guy [Ricochet] to get angry” Mark Henry began on the podcast. I told Ricochet, last time I saw him, ‘why would you allow somebody to tell you who you are?’

Mark Henry would then discuss the idea of WWE talent being given more leeway with their promo and character work. “YOU go out and dictate what the narrative is about you, how you want to be portrayed. Everybody knows that Ricochet is awesome. There’s probably not 10 people better than him as a pro wrestler.”

“But the difference between Ricochet and Pat McAfee” Mark Henry would continue, “is Pat McAfee knows who he is. And he don’t give a damn if you don’t like it. He don’t give a damn. Ricochet needs to get some [of that]. ‘I don’t give a damn what you think. This is who I am. This is what I am.’

Henry would finish by re-iterating that he is a massive Ricochet fan, but he wants him to move on to the next level with his character work. “Then we’ll have a different Ricochet, because I’m on the Ricochet bandwagon. I want him to get fired up sometimes to where it pisses people off. Sometimes you got to break a few eggs and make an omelette.”

Do you agree with Mark Henry? Let us know in the comments