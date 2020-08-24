Monday, August 24, 2020

Mark Henry Calls Out Ricochet: “I want him to get fired up to where it pisses people off”

By Jake Jeremy
Ricochet
Ricochet

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed WWE Superstar Ricochet on the show.

Henry and host Dave LaGreca were covering Pat McAfee and his recent promo work in NXT. Mark Henry was complimentary of McAfee’s work, saying “he’s glib, he knows who he is.” The World’s Strongest Man would then move on to talk about the RAW Superstar Ricochet; saying that he needs to be more forceful in how he approaches his on-screen character.

Mark Henry on Ricochet

- Advertisement -

“I don’t find this offensive, but I don’t want my guy [Ricochet] to get angry” Mark Henry began on the podcast. I told Ricochet, last time I saw him, ‘why would you allow somebody to tell you who you are?’

Mark Henry would then discuss the idea of WWE talent being given more leeway with their promo and character work. “YOU go out and dictate what the narrative is about you, how you want to be portrayed. Everybody knows that Ricochet is awesome. There’s probably not 10 people better than him as a pro wrestler.”

“But the difference between Ricochet and Pat McAfee” Mark Henry would continue, “is Pat McAfee knows who he is. And he don’t give a damn if you don’t like it. He don’t give a damn. Ricochet needs to get some [of that]. ‘I don’t give a damn what you think. This is who I am. This is what I am.’

Henry would finish by re-iterating that he is a massive Ricochet fan, but he wants him to move on to the next level with his character work. “Then we’ll have a different Ricochet, because I’m on the Ricochet bandwagon. I want him to get fired up sometimes to where it pisses people off. Sometimes you got to break a few eggs and make an omelette.”

Do you agree with Mark Henry? Let us know in the comments

Mark Henry
Mark Henry

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Returns, Two New Champions

WWE SummerSlam 2020 aired live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Braun Strowman defended the Universal Championship against The...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Statement On WWE Departure, Her Future Plans

Renee Young took to social media early Monday morning to formally address her departure from WWE after 8 years.
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver XXX Results: New Champions Crowned, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

NXT TakeOver: XXX aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Adam Cole battled Pat McAfee and Keith Lee defended the NXT Championship...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reveals His Entrance Music Was Originally Made For A Different Impact Star

Former World Champion AJ Styles returned for his Twitch Stream recently to talk with fans and he discussed a number of things...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee on ‘Disrespectful Outsiders’ in WWE, Takes a Shot at Tyson Fury

Former NFL star and WWE/NXT analyst Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The Superstar Kicker will be taking on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Shaquille O’Neal Wants To Wrestle Cody In AEW

Shaquille O'Neal says he'd love to step inside an AEW ring and rough up Cody Rhodes. WarnerMedia announced on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Remembers Kamala

Arn Anderson was recently asked about Kamala on an episode of the Arn Show. James "Kamala" Harris passed away at the age...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Calls Out Ricochet: “I want him to get fired up to where it pisses people off”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed WWE Superstar Ricochet on the show.
Read more
Wrestling News

News On WWE’s Instructions To Virtual Fans Inside The Thunderdome

WWE debuted the Thunderdome last Friday on Smackdown. Orlando's Amway Center has been transformed into a new set complete with LED boards...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Working AEW All Out

On Saturday's edition of Dynamite, NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa appeared in a backstage interview. She challenged AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dominik Mysterio On Wishing Eddie Guerrero Could Have Seen His Debut

Dominik Mysterio had his first official pro-wrestling match last night at SummerSlam. The 23-year-old was defeated by Seth Rollins. In a WWE...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Statement On WWE Departure, Her Future Plans

Renee Young took to social media early Monday morning to formally address her departure from WWE after 8 years.
Read more
Wrestling News

Samoa Joe To Voice ‘King Shark’ In New ‘Suicide Squad’ Video Game

RAW announcer Samoa Joe is set to lend his vocal talents to Rocksteady Studios' next game. He will star in Suicide Squad:...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Usos Discuss If WWE Ever Wanted To Split Them Up As A Tag Team

The Usos have opened up about whether they or WWE ever wanted to split them up as a tag team. The twins—who...
Read more
WWE

Reported Reason Hair vs Hair Stipulation Was Dropped For Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose

The Hair vs Hair stipulation originally scheduled for the Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville match at SummerSlam was removed on Smackdown last...
Read more
Wrestling News

Stephanie McMahon Opens Up About WWE ThunderDome, Virtual Fans

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown saw the debut of WWE's ThunderDome concept brought to life. In a recent interview with Fox Sports,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Randy Orton Interested In Feuding With “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Prior to facing off against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Randy Orton expressed his interest in eventually feuding...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC