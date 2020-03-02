Mark Henry Comments On Crowd Reaction To John Cena’s SmackDown Return

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has shared how he "could not believe" the reaction John Cena received upon his SmackDown return last Friday night.

Mark Henry has shared his thoughts regarding John Cena’s return to SmackDown last Friday night. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cena’s comeback during an episode of Busted Open Radio.

Henry reflected on how he’s so used to hearing the WWE Universe chanting ‘Cena Sucks’ at the Superstar. He noted how it was “unfathomable” to him that Cena would be so embraced upon his return.

“I could not believe the reaction from the crowd last night,” he confessed. “I just, like, I guess absence does make the heart grow fonder. Because he got more love that first minute and a half…he couldn’t even talk. The crowd was like constant. It was a constant roar. And every time he got ready to say something, they amped up.”

Mark Henry noted how Cena may have been taken aback by the reaction, given how crowds have been so mixed in previous years.

John Cena Vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

John Cena’s appearance helped to set up a WrestleMania 36 matchup between himself and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. Ironically, Cena was highlighting how this year’s ‘Mania should be focused on new talent and modern Superstars. Despite these statements, he now finds himself in a major matchup on ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All.’

Wyatt recently dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg at WWE’s recent pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, Super ShowDown.

H/T to WrestlingNews for the transcription.