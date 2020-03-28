Mark Henry Talks Possible Stipulation For Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 is just a week away. With the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, WWE has been forced to pre-tape the biggest show of the year.

One of the bigger matches on the card; will see WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch take on Shayna Baszler for the Championship. In a potentially massive slip up, Mark Henry may have revealed the stipulation for the match.

During the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry was discussing the Roman Reigns and Goldberg situation. Roman Reigns has taken himself off of the WrestleMania card due to health worries, and Henry suggested that Matt Riddle be the replacement opponent for Goldberg at the event. In doing so, he discussed a match stipulation he’d like to see added to the RAW Women’s title match

Henry stated “You know, you got one match in an octagon hopefully. And hopefully you know what they can do with Shana Baszler and Becky Lynch. And then you can turn around and have one more right behind it, or have it before [Goldberg vs Riddle]. Just a tune up.”

The ‘World’s Strongest Man’ would obviously be referring to Riddle and Baszler being former MMA fighters, thus giving the stipulation some merit. However, with Riddle being pure speculation, it’s interesting for Mark Henry to say “you got one match in an octagon, hopefully.”

So, with WrestleMania 36 being behind closed doors and information being sparse; has Mark Henry just slipped that we’re getting an MMA match for Lynch vs Baszler? We have one more episode of RAW before WrestleMania 36 next week, could WWE announce the match stipulation then?

