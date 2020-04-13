Mark Henry Defends Ronda Rousey, Believes She Is Due More Respect

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has defended Ronda Rousey for her recent negative comments about pro wrestling fans, believing she is "100% right."

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has defended Ronda Rousey from fans and Superstars responding negatively to her recent comments. Rousey shared her opinion on wrestling fans during a recent interview. She argued that she shouldn’t have to spend her time and energy on “ungrateful fans” that don’t appreciate her or what she does.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that Rousey was “100% right” right for feeling how she does. He believes people should show more appreciation for Rousey and other stars who came into pro wrestling from other sports.

Henry argued how, “Yes, you’re judged by a different grade. But every now and then, you get one or two or three people, like a Ronda Rousey and a Kurt Angle, who come into the sport and they’re so damn good, that what would it have looked like if they had been in forever?”

He added how Rousey deserves more respect and that her feelings towards competing full-time could be a result of the lack of respect she feels she has been given. He stated that the WWE Universe paid money to watch her fail, because “that’s what our fans do.”

According to him, fans are interested to see if someone from outside the wrestling industry can come in and succeed. He stressed how Rousey came in, “put both fingers up to the world” and showed everyone she could. Henry stated that she showed the world she was as good and passionate about pro wrestling as “every woman that came before her.”

Ronda Rousey recently discussed her future with the WWE and made comments about WWE fans.



Mark Henry On Recognition

Mark Henry noted how all she wanted was recognition for her ability and love for the pro wrestling. Henry said that, although 90% of fans gave her props, it was the 10% that “made Ronda Ronda Rousey not want to do pro wrestling full-time.”

Henry added how, to him, Ronda Rousey is a winner and has accomplished so much in under three years. He stressed how if fans paid her more respect, perhaps she would be more willing to compete and entertain the WWE Universe.

