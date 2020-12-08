Mark Henry Names Company He Thinks WWE Should Work With

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed the working partnership between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. With those two names working together for the time being, Henry would discuss WWE and the potential for them to work with outside brands.

Triple H recently stated that WWE are “open for business” is it is the “right opportunity,” saying that there’s an incorrect perception that WWE won’t work with outside companies. WWE seemingly has working relationships with British promotions PROGRESS, ICW, Irish promotion OTT and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.

Mark Henry on WWE Partnerships

“The right opportunity” Mark Henry began on Busted Open Radio, discussing what Triple H revealed. “Not every opportunity. He didn’t say ‘we’re gonna jump in the bed with anybody and everybody.’ Because if you sleep with dogs? You’re gonna get fleas.”

- Advertisement -

Henry would then reveal the company he believes WWE should be working with. “I think that the biggest one would be MLW, because you got family and lineage already. The Von Erichs, you’ve got Brian Pillman, Jr, although I have seen him at AEW. So, the guys or girls ‘moving’ around right now? They are allowed to [within MLW], so they are, they got to go where they can make money.”

Mark Henry would finish by saying that Jacob Fatu is also a name he wants to see in WWE. With the ongoing Samoan Family storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Henry believes that Fatu would be a major asset for WWE as part of that feud.

Do you agree with Mark Henry? Who do you think WWE should work with, if anyone? Let us know in the comments