Mark Henry On Big Guy Gimmicks, Braun Strowman

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has opened up about Big Guy gimmicks in wrestling and how some in WWE weren't sure about Braun Strowman.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry joined this week’s episode of WWE show The Bump. With WWE boasting so many athletic big men, Henry spoke what it’s like to be a big guy in wrestling. Mentioning large talents like The Big Show, Keith Lee and Braun Strowman, he revealed how there were some who had doubts regarding Strowman when he was first brought into the company.

“[On the ‘Big Guy gimmick’] It starts off as heat like you’ve got a problem with everybody. We call that ‘Big Guy Heat,'” Henry explained. “You get too many big guys in the room, people start to talk about their accolades, and say things like ‘Yeah, I’ve beaten this guy. Yeah, I’ve beaten that guy. I’m over, look at me.’ Then, you start to look at people as your contemporaries. You look at them as your peer group. You learn from each other. Then, you start to work against each other.”

He continued, “Me and The Big Show – arguably the biggest guys of our era – we worked together probably 100 times. It was always cordial when we met. He was like my brother. So, it’s been different in the case for me and him. When I brought in Braun Strowman, some people were like ‘I don’t know about this guy, man.’ I told him ‘That’s the big guy heat. Let it die down. It will work out in the end, and it did.'”

Mark Henry On Scouting Talent

Working as a talent scout for WWE, Henry pointed to NXT North American Champion Keith Lee as a Superstar he believes will excel. He noted how Lee is an unbelievable worker that has great ring psychology.

“There are some other guys in developmental that I’m looking forward to seeing show up. We have a 7’0″ giant named Jordan from Nigeria, who looks the part. I’m looking forward to seeing the future. There are about 10 guys there, and six of them are over 7-feet-tall.”

Mark Henry noted how Superstars like Braun Strowman is the “A-typical” person they need in wrestling. He shared how Strowman isn’t shy and that when he walks into the room, he owns it. According to Henry, these are qualities he is looking for when he’s scouting future talent.

