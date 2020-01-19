Mark Henry on Conor McGregor: “There’s 50 guys in that WWE Locker Room That Will Hand Him His Ass”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently commented on Conor McGregor and his return to the UFC this weekend. McGregor defeated David Cerrone in stunning fashion in the first 40 seconds of the first round.

During the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry was discussing the idea of face and heels in modern wrestling. Henry used the comparison to MMA, saying that McGregor likes to ‘play the heel’ when promoting his fights. When Henry’s co-host Jonathan Hood brought up McGregor’s more reserved approach to this weekend’s fight the ‘World’s Strongest Man’ had some explosive comments about the former two division UFC Champion.

Conor McGregor – On Quality Control?

“Conor McGregor is on quality control” Henry began. “He’s got people around him going ‘Hey, don’t go out there and be and make a spectacle of yourself.’ Don’t bring that Conor McGregor machismo to the stage because you will be judged.” McGregor has recently had issues with the law, following alleged sexual assault and alleged assault at a bar in Dublin, Ireland in April 2019.

Henry then made an interesting comparison between McGregor and WWE Superstars The Usos. Jimmy Uso has had issues with drink driving over the past couple of years, and Henry appeared to be comparing the ‘re-branding’ of the tag team on television to McGregor’s. “Conor McGregor is just like The Usos right now. They’ve had trouble. They’ve done things that they’re not proud of. Speaking for themselves. I don’t know if Conor gives a damn, I think that he’s more worried about his business failing; and people getting off the Conor McGregor bandwagon.”

“The brand is suffering”

Henry elaborated further, saying that “the optics say Conor McGregor is in quality control. he’s like ‘we got to fix this.’ The brand is suffering. The price on [McGregor’s Proper No 12 brand] the liquor is down. The UFC realises that, ‘well let’s get something out of him before it’s completely gone.’ That’s what’s going on guys, and I want to see how this is going to play out. Because of the business implications, not because I care about what goes on with Conor McGregor.”

Henry then went into the comments that McGregor made back in 2016, where he took to Twitter to write “I didn’t mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I’d slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday’s.”

I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2016

“He’s not been a wrestling fan,” Henry said. “He said things that was completely out of line, specially as it relates to him coming into the locker room and slapping everybody because, I’m gonna tell you what. At that time, I was actually in the locker room. I welcome any 140 pounds or less guy on the planet to come and slap my face. I will tear your skin off. AND I will hang your skin in my closet. There’s 50 guys in that WWE locker room that will hand him his ass. Just so y’all know. So don’t think for one second that a 140 pound dude is going to go in there and survive against Braun Strowman. I would say that that Chad Gable would rake him over the coals. Chad Gable will have him screaming for his mommy.”

