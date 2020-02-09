Mark Henry On If Goldberg Is The One Who Will Defeat Bray Wyatt

WWE has built ‘The Fiend’ as an unstoppable monster in the last few months and so the upcoming match between him and Goldberg is garnering interest from fans.

Goldberg himself is known to be unstoppable inside the ring. So many people have been wondering if he is going to be the one to finally beat Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry recently gave his thoughts on the matter.

Henry talked about the upcoming match between these two stars during the latest episode of Busted Open Radio and when asked if Goldberg is the one to finally beat the Fiend, the former World Champion replied negatively:

“Bill is not the one. This is one of those matches that if it is done right it can be one of those that we really talk about and say ‘Where has this Goldberg been’ and I think he realizes that and wants that, a lot of people would not want to work up to that standard, but that is why he is a Hall of Famer.”

Mark Henry then praised the acting skills of Bray Wyatt. He talked about the segment that set up the match between these two and mentioned how Wyatt transitioned into many different emotions seamlessly. He said that Bray knows how to keep your attention

Bray Wyatt will be defending his Universal Championship against Bill Goldberg at the upcoming Super Showdown event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 27.