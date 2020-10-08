Mark Henry: WWE On The Right Tracking To Making Alexa Bliss A ‘Female Monster’

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed the ongoing Alexa Bliss and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt storyline.

Initially, Alexa Bliss appeared during the ‘Wyatt Swamp Fight’ at WWE’s Extreme Rules event earlier this year. Bliss would, seemingly, appear as an illusion in Braun Strowman’s psyche. This however would end up leading to Alexa Bliss and The Fiend being intertwined on television.

‘She Could Do Unbelievable Things’

“What could Alexa do with that kind of power?” Mark Henry began on the podcast. “Harness a stable of men? But what about the women? What about people like Nikki Cross, and people that are not being used right now?”

Mark Henry would also suggest that Bliss could end up ‘controlling’ The Fiend; with Alexa becoming the Sister Abigail character that has been teased for so many years on WWE programming.

“[She] can convince them, ‘I can introduce you to him (The Fiend Bray Wyatt). I can help you. I can help you become a champion'” Mark Henry would continue. “She could do unbelievable things, that you can only do if you have the catalyst for it.” Henry stated that Bliss could be the catalyst for a major shift on WWE television.

Mark Henry would finish by praising WWE for beginning to create a ‘female monster’ with Alexa Bliss’ new direction in the company. “I think that they’re [WWE] on the right track to creating a female monster, and that’s gonna be great.”

Do you agree with Mark Henry? Could Alexa Bliss have her own stable in WWE with The Fiend? Let us know in the comments section how you would book this angle