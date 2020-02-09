Mark Henry Talks Cesaro and His WWE Push, Why He May Not Be Looking To Leave

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently commented on SmackDown Superstar Cesaro. Many fans have commented on how they feel the Swiss Superstar is ‘underutilized’ in WWE, with the prospect of Cesaro leaving the company to go to the likes of New Japan or AEW revitalising for his character and in-ring style. Henry added an interesting twist into the conversation, saying that Cesaro might be considering his career beyond the in-ring aspect.

“He does a great job of showing up,” Henry began. “There’s never been a segment that I’ve seen Cesaro that I wasn’t interested in. If that actually gives you any understanding of what I feel about him as a talent is going to come down to.”

“If I can’t hold up, then you know. Fire me.” Henry on Cesaro

Henry elaborated further, discussing how WWE may perceive the Swiss Cyborg. “Do they feel that he is a viable commodity? Some of that is politicing and saying ‘I need this guy, I need that guy. If I can’t hold up, then you know, fire me. Let me go.'”

Henry then made the point that Cesaro is a talent who is capable of going further in the company, outside of the ring. “Maybe that’s not what he wants, maybe the bigger picture is him, you know after his career is done, there’s a lot of people that they sacrifice their in ring careers for what’s going to happen after so they have another 30 year career after it’s all said and done with. So, you gotta think about that. Well, Cesaro is definitely one of those guys that after his wrestling career he’s gonna step right into a role. Whether that’s a producer role, [or] agent. [Maybe] Somebody in talent relations, somebody in international marketing. He’s a smart guy. Very smart guy.”

