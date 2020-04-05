Mark Henry Talks Importance of Undertaker WrestleMania 36 Match for AJ Styles

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. The bout took place on Night 1 of the event, and was arguably one of the most memorable main event matches in ‘Mania history. With a ‘cinematic’ feel to it, ‘Taker and AJ would fight to ‘bury’ each other alive to win the match.

The Worlds’ Strongest Man on WrestleMania 22

Mark Henry himself faced The Undertaker back at WrestleMania 22. There was talk at the time that Vince McMahon liked the idea of giving Henry the win in that match, and breaking the (then) undefeated Streak. Henry would of course not win, however he described on the Busted Open show just how important a match against the ‘Deadman’ was for his career. The ‘World’s Strongest Man’ would also go on to say just how important this match was for AJ Styles’ WWE career.

Importance of facing The Undertaker

“Yeah, it was really big for me, career wise and development wise” Henry began. “I had been in wrestling for a long time already. And I was getting it, and when that time came? I was prepared and I was ready. And I was able to give something back. But nonetheless, [it was] the high point of my career man. It did so much for me.”

“Just being spoke of in the same breath as the legend? The Phenom? The one that is the Deadman? It adds to your career, so amazing.” Mark Henry

Mark Henry would finish by stating just how important he feels this is for AJ Styles’ career. “AJ Styles will come away from this match not just the ‘Phenomenal’ AJ Styles. He’ll be in inserted into the annals of The Undertaker and you’ll be linked to his career. And just being linked? Just being spoke of in the same breath as the legend? The Phenom? The one that is the Deadman? It adds to your career, it’s so amazing.”

“The American Badass” Undertaker showed up at WrestleMania

Although Henry made these comments before the match was aired live, it will be interesting to see just how this match affects AJ Styles going forward. There’s likely chance that Styles will get a rematch against ‘Taker in a more ‘traditional’ setting at the likes of a SummerSlam if the COVID-19 situation is under control at that point.

