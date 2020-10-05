Monday, October 5, 2020

Mark Henry Talks Potential Roman Reigns vs The Rock Match

The WWE Hall of Famer talks a potential Rock/Roman showdown at WrestleMania

By Jake Jeremy
Roman Reigns The Rock
Roman Reigns & The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed Roman Reigns’ ongoing Universal Championship run.

Reigns is currently in a feud with his real life cousin and member of the Samoan family, Jey Uso. Mark Henry was speculating where the storyline could go and he anticipated that The Rock may be the WrestleMania destination for Roman Reigns next year.

Mark Henry on Rock vs Roman

There have been rumors that The Rock may in fact return for a potential showdown with Roman Reigns. However these are currently just rumors and no concrete plans are reportedly in place for a Rock/Roman main event next year.

“Roman has to win” Mark Henry began on the show, discussing a potential Rock/Reigns WrestleMania match. “Dwayne [The Rock] is not there every day. He can’t be the ‘High Chief.’ It’s a sad, sad thing that I’m bringing to you right now!”

“Romans’ there every day by hook or by crook” Mark Henry would continue. “Lying, stealing, cheating ala Eddie Guerrero. You’ve got to get it done, because you’re the guy that is gonna be there.”

Henry would finish by saying how much a win over The Rock would solidify Roman Reigns as one of the ‘greatest ever’ in WWE. “You can hold the title up and say, ‘I’m the greatest of all time AND I am the high chief. [It would give] him that ‘heat.’ Everybody [will] have to obey, because now? It’s been ‘awarded’ to you.

“That is what I see. There’s gonna be a lot of tears shed at WrestleMania, there’s gonna be a lot of tears, but wrestling wise? We are going to be happy with what we get.”

Do you agree with Mark Henry? Do you think that The Rock will come back to WWE for one final match with Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments

