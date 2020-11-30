Mark Henry Talks The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020.

Henry of course had multiple bouts against the Deadman throughout his career. This included their WrestleMania 22 Casket Match, which saw ‘Taker go 14-0 in his historic ‘Mania streak.

“Deservedly so” Mark Henry began on Busted Open, agreeing to how the Undertaker’s Final Farewell was as grand in scale as it could be at WWE’s ThunderDome. “I mean like outside of Andre [The Giant], Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin? There’s never been a more exciting presence that you look forward to in wrestling.”

Henry would then discuss how ‘Taker’s presence and character outweigh any physical or in-ring weaknesses he may have. “There have been better grapplers, there have been better [in-ring]. There’s Shawn Michaels for example, as far as how many titles he’s won? But the Undertaker didn’t need titles.”

“The Undertaker was the Undertaker, he was the backbone of the business” Mark Henry would continue. “If his name was on the card? Your money went up dramatically. It wouldn’t be a couple of dimes here in there. I’m talking about being on a card with the Undertaker and not being on the card with Undertaker could have made a difference of whether you make 5 or 10 grand a week difference. He was the guy that changed everything.”

