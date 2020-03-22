Mark Henry Talks Triple H Eventually Taking Over WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed Triple H and his potential move into the CEO position once Vince McMahon retires. Henry stated that he believes Triple H would change the scope of the company, by putting more emphasis on a number of featured talents instead of one or two ‘top guys.’

Mark Henry on Triple H

“I think Triple H would broaden the title picture” Henry began on the latest episode of Busted Open. “Like it is at NXT. There are six or eight guys right now that can be champion on NXT. They have a lot more versatility in NXT, they don’t put all the stock in one person to be the lead.”

Wild West?

Henry elaborated further, describing how he believes HHH would make the ‘main roster’ more of a ‘wild west.’ “And that’s that’s the biggest change I think that he would make. Triple H would make it a more of a wild wild west. Wide open. You know, one week a guy’s challenging, the next week, another guy challenging. To find out who’s the cream of the crop.”

Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Image Credit: WWE.com

There were recent reports that ‘The Game’ had actually taken a ‘demotion’ in WWE. Hunter’s new title in WWE is Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development; whereas he previously worked as the EVP of Talent, Live Events, and Creative. Triple H himself took a shot at the reports on the first SmackDown live at the Performance Center, saying he has apparently been “demoted but is even busier.” It will be interesting to see if HHH is still likely to take over the helm of WWE once Vince McMahon leaves or retires.

How do you think Triple H will change the format/presentation of WWE if/when he ever takes over from Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments