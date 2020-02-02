Mark Henry – “WALTER Should Be on a Bigger Stage”

WWE held their annual Royal Rumble event just seven days ago. As part of the weekend festivities WWE also ran the Worlds Collide event, pitting NXT Superstars against those part of the NXT UK brand. The main event of the show saw NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, and Alexander Wolfe defeat The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong).

Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Mark Henry had huge praise for the event, and one performer in particular. “WALTER jumps off the screen” Henry began. “If it was a book you would turn the pages and never stop. Because you just want to see more WALTER. It’s very seldom that you get a PPV where one individual takes over the whole event. That just told me that WALTER is ready for a bigger stage. And needs to be around…he needs to be in the ‘main circle’ of guys. He stole the whole PPV, just one guy.”

It has previously been reported that WALTER is unwilling to go ‘full time’ on the main WWE roster. The Austrian born Superstar has a solid base in Europe, especially in wXw and the UK’s PROGRESS promotion. WALTER is only 31 at this point and there are a potentially a lot more opportunities to bring him over to the US and establish him on RAW or SmackDown.

WALTER was however part of last year’s Survivor Series event. He was part of a Team Smackdown vs. Team RAW vs. Team NXT match, which had 15 Superstars. In an interview WALTER said that he was not at all invested in the match itself. “I wasn’t invested in that, I didn’t care” the NXT UK Champion claimed. “I care about my guys, my group, I care about the sport, but I don’t care about all those people being angry each other. It was a weird match too – three five-men tag teams, and always three guys in the ring. That’s when wrestling turns from competition to putting acrobats in a circus to do a show. There’s 15 of you, you’ve got to do something.”

With WALTER clearly being an outspoken individual it will be interesting to see how he fairs in WWE. Do you think that WALTER will be a hit on the main roster if he went to the US? Let us know in the comments