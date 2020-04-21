Mark Henry Wants CM Punk To Be Revealed As The Hacker Behind SmackDown Glitches

WWE has been teasing a new hacker gimmick on SmackDown recently and Mark Henry has a very interesting idea for the man behind the recent promos.

The WWE Hall Of Famer talked about a number of things during the latest episode of Busted Open Radio and also shared who he wants to be revealed as the man behind the hacker gimmick.

Henry made a very interesting suggestion saying that CM Punk should be revealed as the man behind the recent promos and it could be his introduction back to pro wrestling:

“I said it from the beginning that I was hoping that it would be CM Punk, that it would be his introduction back to pro wrestling. To be able to tell the story of ‘you want the truth?

I want to give you the truth, and I’ve been around here watching and I’ve exposed the truth at some small levels? But now I’m going to share the truth on everything.’”

Mark Henry went on to explain that this way you can have CM Punk “pipe-bomb the sh*t out of the wrestling business” and the former WWE Champion can be the lightning rod of hate in the company.

There is no word yet on what the company is planning for the hacker gimmick or who will be revealed as the man behind it but there are speculations that Mustafa Ali could be behind the recent promos.

What do you think about Mark Henry’s idea of revealing CM Punk as the hacker on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.