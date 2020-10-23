Mark Henry Willing To Come Out Of Retirement For Match With The Rock

Mark Henry has made it clear that he’s willing to do one more match if it can be against The Rock.

The WWE Hall of Famer did an interview with Heavy.com’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson where he noted that if he was to wrestle again then it would be against the fellow Nation Of Domination member

“I’m 2-0 against The Rock,” Henry said. “I think I should give him the opportunity to get one, to get a ‘chip against me. I think if I was to come out of retirement and wrestle somebody, I would say, “Hey man. You wrestling again, huh?

You know you never beat me. Don’t that bother you a little bit? You should wanna get that ‘chip…” and see what he says. He would say, ‘Your ass is going down this time! You might as well go on and look up at the lights!’ I would have to look at the lights.”

Henry has been with the company since 1996. During his career, he has held three championships. The WWE World Heavyweight Title, ECW Title, and European Title. He was also a three-time Slammy Award winner.

Henry’s last match came when he worked a Royal Rumble match at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event back in April 2018.

