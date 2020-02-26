Mark Jindrak Responds To Triple H’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ Comments

Former WWE Superstar Mark Jindrak has responded to Triple H's comments on the recent episode of WWE Network's 'Ruthless Aggression' series.

Former WWE Superstar Mark Jindrak has responded to the WWE Network’s recent episode of their ‘Ruthless Aggression’ series. The episode focused on the stable Evolution, charting their formation, rise, and implosion.

During the episode, Triple H reflected on how Jindrak was being considered for the group. He acknowledged he didn’t feel Jindrak was a good fit for the stable, approaching Vince McMahon to air his concerns over his possible inclusion. Although they did film promos spots including Jindrak, he was ultimately not signed off to join Evolution. Triple H highlighted Jindrak’s immaturity at the time and the negative effect it had on a younger Randy Orton.

Taking to Twitter, Jindrak reacted to Triple H’s words. He reflected on the sentiment, sharing how it’s “nice to have closure after 17 years.” Humble to the criticism, Jindrak admitted that he understood why “he didn’t want me in the group.” Despite this understanding, Jindrak then lobbied a challenge at ‘The Game’.

“Well it feels nice to have closure after 17 years. I understand why he didn’t want me in the group. But it won’t stop me from challenging him at Wrestlemania. HHH vs. Mark Jindrak . See you in Tampa Paul. Bring your black suit”

The first three episodes of Ruthless Aggression are available to stream on the WWE Network now.