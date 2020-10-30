Saturday, October 31, 2020

Mark Jindrak: “Boring” Triple H Should Have Been Kicked Out Of Evolution

Mark Jindrak was at one point planned to be in Evolution.

By Ian Carey
Mark Jindrak & Triple H

On an episode of the WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” series focussed on Evolution, Triple H stated that both he and Ric Flair felt Mark Jindrak wasn’t a good fit for the group. The WCW Power Plant graduate had filmed some vignettes with Evolution but was ultimately replaced by Batista before the angle started.

Jindrak recently spoke to the Sitting Ringside podcast and said that it was Triple H who should have been kicked out of the group.

- Advertisement -

“Orton and I were having fun, Ric Flair was a ton of fun. I thought the person that should’ve been kicked out of the group was Triple H, because he was the bore. He was boring as s***, man, he was boring as sh*t,” said Jindrak (transcriptions via Post Wrestling).

Jindrak also stated that he did not believe Flair played a role in him being removed from the group.

“It wasn’t Ric, it was [not] Ric in any way, shape or form. It was all Triple H and that’s the whole thing. These car rides, I thought these car rides were exposing Triple H for being a bore and non-charismatic, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I felt.”

Jindrak was released by WWE in 2005. He would go on to have a very successful run with CMLL in Mexico as Marco Corleone. He is a former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

Jindrak Tweeted out the following shortly after the episode of Ruthless Aggression was released earlier this year.

More of Mark Jindrak’s comments about Evolution can be read in the link below:

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Paige ‘Cannot Deal’ With WWE Anymore: “I Broke My Neck Twice For This Company”

Paige is not happy with WWE's recent policy of assuming ownership of the Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of its...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Roman Reigns’ Next Potential Opponent

Roman Reigns has defeated Jey Uso on the last two WWE PPVs. As for who the Universal Champion's next challenger might be,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Reported Reason Why WWE Shortened Matt Riddle’s Name

Matt Riddle is now just Riddle in WWE. The news was revealed yesterday and his name was officially changed on WWE.com. According...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child...
Read more
Wrestling News

Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Confronted Vince McMahon About Twitch Ban

Several Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of the WWE roster have shut down this week. AJ Styles, Mia Yim, Zelina...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/30): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Survivor Series Qualifiers

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Jey Uso battled Daniel Bryan in a Survivor Series Qualifying match in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Script For Friday’s WWE SmackDown Was Finished Late

Heading into Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown there wasn’t much announced in advance for it and there’s a good reason as to...
Read more
WWE

Rey Mysterio Comments On How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle

Rey Mysterio has had a long and successful career in the pro wrestling business.  With the future WWE Hall...
Read more
WWE

Details On How Recent WWE Performance Center COVID-19 Outbreak Started

Last week word broke that WWE was dealing with another outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests within their developmental system. 
Read more
AEW

Pac To Address His AEW Status On Dynamite Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Pac will appear on next week's edition of Dynamite. It is not clear if this will...
Read more
Wrestling News

Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Confronted Vince McMahon About Twitch Ban

Several Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of the WWE roster have shut down this week. AJ Styles, Mia Yim, Zelina...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Roman Reigns’ Next Potential Opponent

Roman Reigns has defeated Jey Uso on the last two WWE PPVs. As for who the Universal Champion's next challenger might be,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Jindrak: “Boring” Triple H Should Have Been Kicked Out Of Evolution

On an episode of the WWE Network's "Ruthless Aggression" series focussed on Evolution, Triple H stated that both he and Ric Flair...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC