Marko Stunt On His Size, Connecting With The Fans

All Elite Wrestling’s Marko Stunt has addressed how his size initially stopped him from pursuing his dreams of becoming a pro wrestler. Speaking with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Stunt confessed how negativity has a major impact on him:

“[…] growing up, I never really saw myself as a different size because I’ve always been this size,” Stunt said. “I don’t know what it’s like to be any taller. I’ve always had the mentality of like, ‘Oh, if I want to do that, I’m gonna do it,’ you know? I’m really bad about taking negative things the wrong way, like I’ve always taken negative things to heart, so it’s had to get on Twitter and see a bunch of stuff now. But even back when I wanted to do it growing up, I had people telling me I shouldn’t, I’m too small, so I kinda threw that away for a long time.”

Marko Stunt In Person Vs. On Screen

Stunt also explained how it’s a different experience to watch him live versus on TV. He admitted that he’s trying to improve on connecting with fans through their screens and not just with those in the arena.

“I’m new to this but I’m definitely used to the being in person, connecting with the crowd that’s there, not necessarily connecting with the crowd that’s watching me from behind a screen. So, I understand watching me on TV and being like, ‘Okay, well such and such and such and such,’ because I’m not connecting with them.”

He continued, “But being in a stadium or something, I feel like I connect well with that crowd specifically. I feel like I’m able to read them to an extent and either they like me or they don’t. But usually I’m able to connect with them and I feel like I have a decent charisma about me and it’s not necessarily my wrestling, either.”

During their conversation, Stunt also shared how The Big Show was his favorite wrestler growing up. It was The Big Show that actually got him interested in wrestling. He then divulged how he gravitated towards Superstars like Big Show, Kane and The Undertaker. This was because he “wanted to be tall. I wanted to be big.”

Marko Stunt has previously addressed fan criticism over his size. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho would defend the Jurassic Express member following Stunt’s Dynamite debut.

