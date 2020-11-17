Marti Belle Announces She Is A Free Agent & No Longer With The NWA

Marti Belle is no longer under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). In a Twitter post sent out Tuesday morning, Belle thanked the NWA for giving her the opportunity to hone her craft. She is now a free agent who is able to negotiate with other promotions. She wrote:

Thank you @nwa for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the talented locker room & create some amazing moments. I met incredible people that I’m sure I’ll see again.

I am no longer signed to a contract with NWA. I am not sure what’s next for me, but I am excited to find out — Marti Belle (@MartiBelle) November 17, 2020

The 32-year-old star from the Dominican Republic has wrestled for Impact Wrestling, WWE, Ring of Honor, Game Changer Wrestling and others.

She competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament and is one half of the Shine Tag Team Champions along with Jayme Jameson. She was ranked in this year’s Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s Top 100 list

Follow Marti Belle on Twitter at @MartiBelle and Instagram at @Marti.Belle.

