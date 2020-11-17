Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Marti Belle Announces She Is A Free Agent & No Longer With The NWA

By Michael Reichlin
Marti Belle
Marti Belle

Marti Belle is no longer under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). In a Twitter post sent out Tuesday morning, Belle thanked the NWA for giving her the opportunity to hone her craft. She is now a free agent who is able to negotiate with other promotions. She wrote:

The 32-year-old star from the Dominican Republic has wrestled for Impact Wrestling, WWE, Ring of Honor, Game Changer Wrestling and others.

- Advertisement -

She competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament and is one half of the Shine Tag Team Champions along with Jayme Jameson. She was ranked in this year’s Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s Top 100 list

Follow Marti Belle on Twitter at @MartiBelle and Instagram at @Marti.Belle.

Allysin Kay Announces Free Agency – No Longer With The NWA

Where do you think Marti Belle will show up next? Let us know in the comments.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/16): McIntyre vs. Orton For The WWE Title, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series this...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
WWE

WrestleMania Main Event, Randy Orton Fined, Prime Time Episodes Added To WWE Network

The current plan for the main event of WrestleMania 37 remains WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Edge. According WrestleVotes, WWE has also...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date. The Dead Man is doing...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Zelina Vega’s WWE Release, Internal Resentment

More details have emerged regarding former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega's recent release. Zelina Vega's refusal to adhere to WWE's...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Marti Belle Announces She Is A Free Agent & No Longer With The NWA

Marti Belle is no longer under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). In a Twitter post sent out Tuesday morning, Belle...
Read more
WWE

Tyson Fury Congratulates The Undertaker On His 30 Year WWE Career

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is lending support to The Undertaker ahead of this weekend's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin: “I Slept In My Car” Before Winning TNT Championship

AEW star and new TNT Champion Darby Allin recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former EVOLVE and Independent star discussed...
Read more
Impact

More Impact Contracts Expiring, Preview For Tonight’s Show

Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling will feature fallout from this weekend's Turning Point event and the final appearance from The Rascalz. We...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/16): McIntyre vs. Orton For The WWE Title, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series this...
Read more
WWE

Updated Card For WWE Survivor Series With Roman Reigns’ New Opponent & Other Changes

There have been some changes to the card for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series PPV. The biggest thing to note...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Title On RAW

After having several matches over the last few months on pay-per-view, WWE decided to book a rare WWE Championship bout on Monday...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC