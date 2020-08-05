Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Marty Jannetty Being Investigated By Police After Murder Claim

A Facebook post by Marty Jannetty has led to a police investigation.

By Ian Carey
Marty Jannetty
Marty Jannetty

A bizarre post on Facebook by Marty Jannetty has led to an investigation by police. The former member of the Rockers posted a story about having made a man “disappear” when he was 13.

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear. They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River,” Jannetty says in the post. The post has since been deleted but several outlets grabbed screenshots of it before it was taken down.

- Advertisement -

A screenshot of Jannetty’s comments can be viewed below:

Local police responded to TMZ stating that they would be looking into the matter.

“We are going to look into this,” a Police representative said to TMZ. “The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post.”

The police department also noted that they have “several current active homicide investigations underway and they will have to remain the priority.”

Jannetty is 60-years-old. The alleged incident would have happened in 1973 if he has his age correct in the post.

Jannetty teamed with Shawn Michaels as the Rockers from 1985 until 1992. They were voted the Tag Team of the Year by subscribers to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 1989.

Trending Articles

WWE

WWE Reveals The Name Of New Faction

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the debut of a number of new things including concepts like Raw Underground...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 8/4: Rich Swann Retires, Assaulted By Eric Young

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV for August 4th, 2020 featured an emotional retirement speech from Rich Swann followed by a heinous attack...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk Shares His Thoughts On RAW Underground

CM Punk has shared his thoughts on RAW Underground. The new segment was introduced by Shane McMahon this past Monday night on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Being Investigated By Police After Murder Claim

A bizarre post on Facebook by Marty Jannetty has led to an investigation by police. The former member of the Rockers posted...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On Potential New Location For WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam takes place in less than three weeks, but WWE has yet to announce where the summer spectacular will take place.
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Io Shirai Receives WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Opponent

The next challenger to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will be Dakota Kai and it's the latest match to be added...
Read more
WWE

WWE Changes TV Taping Schedule After Organization Problems

WWE has adjusted its TV taping schedule from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.  Dave Meltzer reported on...
Read more
WWE

Pat McAfee To Continue Adam Cole Feud On Tonight’s WWE NXT

Pat McAfee has been confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT episode. Earlier today Adam Cole made a tweet about hearing some interesting news. "Just heard some really...
Read more
Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Being Investigated By Police After Murder Claim

A bizarre post on Facebook by Marty Jannetty has led to an investigation by police. The former member of the Rockers posted...
Read more
WWE

Enzo Amore Talks ‘F*cking Monumental’ Plans To Return To Pro Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar and 205 Live Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore/nZo recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of topics from...
Read more
AEW

MJF: “I’m Probably Going To Be Able To Wrestle Till I’m 70, Because I’m Not Being An Idiot”

AEW star MJF recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio show. The ‘Salt of The Earth’ appeared on the show to discuss his ongoing...
Read more
AEW

AEW Heels Launches Membership Platform For Female Wrestling Fans

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new "dynamic membership platform" for female wrestling fans, AEW Heels. The new female-forward community led by...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 8/5: FTR Debut In #1 Spot

AEW has released new rankings ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. FTR debut in the rankings at the #1 spot after being...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Takes Shot At Gina Carano On Twitter

Gina Carano recently praised both Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler on Twitter. This somehow led to Banks taking a shot at the...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 8/4: Rich Swann Retires, Assaulted By Eric Young

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV for August 4th, 2020 featured an emotional retirement speech from Rich Swann followed by a heinous attack...
Read more
Wrestling News

Hulk Hogan On Reconciling With Macho Man Before His Death

Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage had an on-again off-again friendship both on-screen and off. Hogan was recently interviewed by WWE.com...
Read more
Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre On RAW’s Ratings, Audience Investment

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has addressed RAW's declining viewership and ratings in a recent interview with TVInsider. McIntyre shared...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC