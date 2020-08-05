Marty Jannetty Being Investigated By Police After Murder Claim

A bizarre post on Facebook by Marty Jannetty has led to an investigation by police. The former member of the Rockers posted a story about having made a man “disappear” when he was 13.

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear. They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River,” Jannetty says in the post. The post has since been deleted but several outlets grabbed screenshots of it before it was taken down.

A screenshot of Jannetty’s comments can be viewed below:

Local police responded to TMZ stating that they would be looking into the matter.

“We are going to look into this,” a Police representative said to TMZ. “The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post.”

The police department also noted that they have “several current active homicide investigations underway and they will have to remain the priority.”

Jannetty is 60-years-old. The alleged incident would have happened in 1973 if he has his age correct in the post.

Jannetty teamed with Shawn Michaels as the Rockers from 1985 until 1992. They were voted the Tag Team of the Year by subscribers to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 1989.