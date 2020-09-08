Marty Jannetty Claims Murder Confession Was Part Of Wrestling Storyline

Marty Jannetty made headlines recently when a Facebook post seemed to imply he had killed someone decades ago. He claimed that a person he bought cannabis from at a Bowling Alley had attempted to molest him when he was 13 and the person subsequently “disappeared.”

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear. They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River,” Jannetty says in the post.

- Advertisement -

“I can’t say he deserved to die, but he deserved to get his ass beat,” Jannetty later said to Boston Wrestling MWF. “And, when I was beating him in the head with a brick, I was only trying to beat his ass, I wasn’t trying to kill him.”

Now Jannetty is saying he made the whole thing up as part of a wrestling angle. He spoke to TMZ about it.

“It was just the beginning of a damn wrestling storyline … but OH MY GOD, OMG. Didn’t the WORLD buy it??!!” Janetty said to TMZ.

“It got so hot I had to drop it … when my Columbus, Ga. Police Department got involved, I knew I had to drop it.”

The police opened a probe into the case after Jannetty’s Facebook post.

Jannetty is now claiming the angle was supposed to result in a feud with a corrections officer, perhaps similar to the old Nailz vs Big Bossman feud from way back.

“If he wins, he takes me in, in peace. If I win, he leave me alone, in peace … but sadly now, we’ll not get to do that storyline.”