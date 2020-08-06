Marty Jannetty Provides Further Details On Bizarre Killing Confession

A Facebook post by Marty Jannetty yesterday made the claim that he made someone disappear in 1973 when he was 13. TMZ reached out to the local police department in Georgia who said they would be looking into the claim.

Jannetty has since appeared on Boston Wrestling MWF and provided further details on the claim he made in the post.

Marty claims the man tried to molest him so he beat him with a brick.

“I can’t say he deserved to die, but he deserved to get his ass beat,” Jannetty said. “And, when I was beating him in the head with a brick, I was only trying to beat his ass, I wasn’t trying to kill him.”

“Can you imagine dragging a guy — he’s just tried to f*** you in the ass — can you imagine dragging him to the river and throwing him in? And, then finding out on the news the dude’s missing. You know the dude. And, you know more than that. That affected me bad, bro.” Transcriptions via TMZ.

Jannetty’s comments can be heard in the player below: