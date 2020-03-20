Marty Scurll Discusses His Decision To Stay With ROH Instead Of Joining AEW

Marty Scurll has opened up staying with ROH (Ring of Honor) and his new responsibilities in the promotion.

He did so when he recently did an interview with WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor to discuss a wide range of topics.

Many fans expected Scurll to wind up in AEW after a short run with the NWA but that wasn’t the case. This is something that Scurll talked about.

He noted that AEW was the expected destination for him because of his friendship with The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson). He stated that they are his best friends and he loves them as well as what they’re doing.

“When it came to my decision though, I, like them, had my own vision, my own dreams, and the opportunity to create a promotion in my own vision was something I always wanted and couldn’t turn down. I’ve been wrestling for a long time and it was time to do something new and set a new challenge for myself. ROH have always been amazing to me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be more involved.”

Scurll talked about how ROH has trust in him and it really gives him the chance to be creative. This is something that he has enjoyed the most.

He stated that he has great relationships with AEW President Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega.

Scurll added that it’s cool that they’re all doing their own thing by making a splash in the wrestling world.