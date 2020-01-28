Marty Scurll Makes Surprise Appearance At New Japan Show

Ring of Honor wrestler Marty Scurll made a surprise return to New Japan, appearing during their New Beginning USA show in North Carolina.

Villain Enterprises’ leader Marty Scurll made a surprise appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s New Beginning USA event. The Ring of Honor (ROH) star made his return during their show in Durham, North Carolina.

“The Villain” hasn’t been in a NJPW ring since he competed in their Best of Super Juniors tour seven months ago. Despite this absence, Scurll appeared, grabbed a mic and laid out a huge challenge to Bullet Club leader, “Switchblade” Jay White. He challenged White to a matchup at ROH’s upcoming Supercard of Honor event, which takes place on April 4th:

“Consider this a challenge; an international dream match: “Switchblade” Jay White versus “The Villain” Marty Scurll.”

Scurll also promised fans that this appearance wouldn’t be the last time “The Villain” would grace a NJPW ring in 2020.

Marty Scurll Re-Signs With ROH

It was recently reported that Marty Scurll had re-signed with ROH. His contract is said to be a lucrative one—one that has seen him join Delirious as co-booker for the promotion. Despite this, Scurll has been making frequent appearances in the National Wrestling Alliance as of late.

The “Switchblade” wasn’t in attendance for the show in North Carolina. With this challenge, however, it would appear as though ROH and NJPW are interested in continuing to cultivate their working relationship.