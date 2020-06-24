Marty Scurll Releases Statement On Recent Allegations

ROH's Marty Scurll has released a statement regarding recent allegations made about him online.

ROH’s Marty Scurll has released a statement regarding recent allegations made about him online.

“I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was part of.”

“Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.”

#speakingout MARTY SCURLL

He sexually abused me when I was 16 and intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/MolRM0j28I — kitten (@mystickttn) June 22, 2020

Scurll also asked people to stop attacking his accuser on social media.

“What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling was made to feel unsafe within that community. This is not acceptable. I also understand that people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and it is our responsibility to listen.”

Scurll’s full statement can be read in the Tweet below:

Scurll signed a new contract with ROH in January. Part of his new deal puts him in a booking position with the company.